Israeli forces used tanks and stun grenades during the advance

The area has been occupied by Israel since March after war with Hezbollah

Deïr Mimass, Lebanon: Israel’s military moved forward on Friday in a south Lebanon village, facing off against a Lebanese army position after deploying tanks and detonating stun grenades, according to an AFP photographer and other media in the area. Israel has been occupying a swathe of south Lebanon since war broke out in March against Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, but the Lebanese army is supposed to gradually take control of the area under a framework agreement between the two countries. Under the deal, Iran-backed Hezbollah is meant to disarm and Israel to withdraw from Lebanon, but progress has been slow, with Israel warning it will stay put as long as its foe remains a threat. In the village of Deir Mimas on Friday, located on the edge of territory occupied by Israel, two Israeli tanks advanced along a road towards the settlement, the AFP photographer saw. The tanks stopped in front of a barricade made from earth, beyond which Lebanese army vehicles were stationed. “An Israeli force advanced on the outskirts of the village of Deir Mimas, up to a junction near a recently established Lebanese army position”, where they launched “six stun grenades in the surrounding area”, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported. According to the AFP photographer, the Lebanese army then withdrew by about 100 metres but remained in a position facing the Israeli tanks. The Lebanese army recently established itself at the site and also has a presence at other locations in Deir Mimas on the edge of the Israeli-occupied zone, according to the photographer. But the Lebanese army has stayed out of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The militant group dragged Lebanon into war with Israel on March 2 in support of its Iranian patrons. Israel responded with massive airstrikes and a ground invasion of the south. On Thursday, a meeting was held between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, French President Emmanuel Macron and Jordan’s King Abdullah II to muster international support for Lebanon’s army as it seeks to take control of south Lebanon.