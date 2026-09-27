Israel’s attorney general postponed the deadline for settlement construction bids.

The delay aims to prevent election-related controversy.

Jerusalem: Israel’s attorney general decided on Sunday to push back the deadline for construction bids for a major settlement project in the occupied West Bank that would undermine the territorial contiguity of a future Palestinian state. Gali Baharav-Miara’s office announced the decision “to postpone the deadline for submitting bids by one month, so that this date will fall after election day” on October 27 in order to “reduce concern over the tender being used for election propaganda”.