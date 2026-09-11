CAIRO: Israel’s military said ​on Friday it had killed a top Hamas commander in a Gaza airstrike a day earlier, as it ‌presses ahead ‌with ​a ‌bombing ⁠campaign ​in the Palestinian ⁠territory despite US-backed efforts to salvage a 2025 ceasefire.

In a statement, Hamas’ armed wing ⁠confirmed the death ‌of Mohammed ‌Abdel Salam ​al-Yazouri in ‌a Thursday airstrike, ‌saying he played a prominent role in planning the October 7, ‌2023 attacks that set off Israel’s two-year ⁠military ⁠assault.

The Israeli military said the strike targeting Yazouri also killed two other commanders. There was no immediate comment from Hamas.