JERUSALEM: The Israeli military on Friday said it “categorically rejects” allegations made in a new documentary about Israel’s AI-powered mass killing of civilians in Gaza, which received a 25-minute ovation at its premiere in Venice the day before. The Israeli-made film “NAZA” uses conversations with 24 different Israeli military or intelligence whistleblowers who spoke on condition that their identities be protected, with interviewees describing how they felt like they worked in a killing “factory” or a lethal video game. The Israeli military criticized the use of anonymous testimonies in the film which it said “cannot be verified”, saying in a statement that it “makes unprecedented efforts to minimize harm to civilians” during its offensive in Gaza.