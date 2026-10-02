TUNIS: The Islamic Development Bank has ​approved €335.49 million ($391 million) in financing for Tunisia to extend the motorway ‌network in ‌the ​country’s northwest.

The ‌project ⁠will ​extend the ⁠motorway network to the provinces of Kef and Jendouba, improving ⁠connectivity and transport ‌links ‌and ​supporting ‌regional development, ‌TAP state news agency quoted the bank as saying.

The ‌bank said the project would ⁠also ⁠improve road safety and transport infrastructure, while boosting economic integration and social cohesion in the region.