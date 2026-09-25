Najaf airport in Iraq suspends flights to and from Iran

Action taken to comply with US sanctions

NAJAF: Iraq’s Najaf airport, a top destination for Shia Muslims, suspended all Iranian flights on Friday, enforcing US sanctions, the airport director told AFP. Airport director Hussein Muhanna told AFP that “all flights were halted between Iran and Najaf airport following a directive from the prime minister’s office to the governor” of Najaf. The airport in the holy city of Najaf, south of Baghdad, is a major hub for Iranian flights. They mainly carry Iraqi Shia pilgrims to Iran’s holy cities or Iranians visiting sacred sites in Iraq. The flights also serve Iraqi students studying in Iran, and patients seeking medical treatment there. The bond between Iraq and neighbouring Iran, both Shia-majority countries, runs deep and is shaped by both religion and politics. Iranian airlines were suspended at 02:00 am (2300 GMT Thursday), the airport director said. Several sources, including a senior government official, told AFP earlier this week that Iraq will enforce the US ban on Iranian airlines, joining several other countries including the United Arab Emirates. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had said that Iranian airlines will “shut down” on Wednesday. Although land routes are available, Iraq remains one of the top destinations for Iranian airlines, especially after Iraqi airlines stopped flying to Iran at the start of the Middle East war in February.