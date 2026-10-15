BAGHDAD: Iraq’s parliament on Thursday approved the remainder of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s cabinet, completing the formation of a government that took office five months ago with several key positions, lawmakers said.

Lawmakers approved 11 portfolios, including Nayef Al-Shammari as defense minister and Yasir Al-Maliki as interior minister.

Positions had been vacant since Al-Zaidi’s ⁠government took office in ⁠May.

Parliament postponed votes on the nominee for migration and displacement minister due to disagreement among parties, lawmakers said.

Lawmakers also approved three deputy prime ⁠ministers, including Laith Al-Khazali, a senior leader of the Iran-backed Asaib Ahl Al-Haq movement.

The US in 2020 designated Asaib Ahl Al-Haq as a foreign terrorist organization and its leaders, brothers Qais Al-Khazali and Laith Al-Khazali, as specially designated global terrorists. The US has accused the group ⁠of ⁠carrying out attacks against US and coalition forces in Iraq.

Al-Zaidi’s government program pledged economic reforms, anti-corruption measures and efforts to strengthen state institutions.

But it faces significant challenges, including rebuilding an economy hit by regional instability, tackling endemic corruption, and bringing Iran-allied armed groups under greater state control.