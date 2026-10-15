- Among the approved portfolios were Nayef Al-Shammari as defense minister and Yasir Al-Maliki as interior minister
- Key ministerial positions had remained vacant since the government was established in May
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s parliament on Thursday approved the remainder of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s cabinet, completing the formation of a government that took office five months ago with several key positions, lawmakers said.
Lawmakers approved 11 portfolios, including Nayef Al-Shammari as defense minister and Yasir Al-Maliki as interior minister.
Positions had been vacant since Al-Zaidi’s government took office in May.
Parliament postponed votes on the nominee for migration and displacement minister due to disagreement among parties, lawmakers said.
Lawmakers also approved three deputy prime ministers, including Laith Al-Khazali, a senior leader of the Iran-backed Asaib Ahl Al-Haq movement.
The US in 2020 designated Asaib Ahl Al-Haq as a foreign terrorist organization and its leaders, brothers Qais Al-Khazali and Laith Al-Khazali, as specially designated global terrorists. The US has accused the group of carrying out attacks against US and coalition forces in Iraq.
Al-Zaidi’s government program pledged economic reforms, anti-corruption measures and efforts to strengthen state institutions.
But it faces significant challenges, including rebuilding an economy hit by regional instability, tackling endemic corruption, and bringing Iran-allied armed groups under greater state control.