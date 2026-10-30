Yemen military spokesperson criticized the Houthis for attacking national infrastructure while claiming to seek an end to the blockade

No details on casualties or damage from the Aden attacks were provided

ADEN: Yemen’s armed forces said on Friday the Houthi militia had targeted Aden airport and Maashiq Palace with ballistic missiles. In a series of statements, a military spokesperson accused the group of continuing to target Yemen’s national infrastructure and resources. The spokesperson said the attacks on airports exposed what he described as a contradiction between the Houthis’ claims to seek an end to the blockade and their actions against the Yemeni population. The statements did not provide further details about casualties or damage in the Aden attacks. Also on Friday, the spokesperson said Yemeni forces had carried out 1,087 attacks on Houthi positions, claiming to have neutralized about 336 militia leaders and fighters and destroyed or disabled 112 military vehicles and other assets. In a statement, the military spokesperson said the operations were part of the “Dawn of Yemen” campaign and involved combat aircraft, drones, field artillery and rocket launchers. The targets included forward command-and-control centres, Houthi gatherings and reinforcements, firing positions, fortifications, supply and movement routes, and heavy-weapons capabilities, the spokesperson said. In Taiz, government forces and allied Popular Resistance fighters continued raids and counterattacks against positions described as having significant military importance. Air strikes also targeted Houthi concentrations, reinforcements and positions, the statement added. On the fronts in Al-Jawf, Marib and Al-Bayda, as well as southern and southwestern areas, reconnaissance operations were coordinated with concentrated fire strikes to thwart infiltration attempts, prevent the deployment of reserves and restrict the movement of Houthi reinforcements between fronts. The spokesperson said the armed forces would continue pursuing Houthi military capabilities and sources of threat, while taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.