IRAN-CRISIS/SHIPPING (URGENT):Hormuz shipping traffic in single digits, data shows

SINGAPORE: Vessel transits at the Strait of Hormuz fell slightly on Wednesday to seven, compared with ‌the previous ‌day’s 12, ‌preliminary shiptracking data showed on Thursday, with levels also lower than the 10-day average of 14. Out ‌of ‌these seven, ‌four vessels ‌exited and three entered, according to the data. Some ‌vessels could be sailing through the waterway with their transponders turned off and these are not considered in the counts.