Hezbollah's secretary-general says Israel's military efforts have not succeeded in breaking Hezbollah's existence

Naim Qassem spoke at a ceremony commemorating 2 years since the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah

BEIRUT: Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said on Sunday that Israel had been unable to break his Iran-backed group, at a ceremony marking two years since Israel killed the movement’s longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah. Hezbollah has demonstrated that Israel and its soldiers “were unable to achieve their goals to break the resistance, end its existence, consolidate the Israeli occupation and establish settlements in Lebanon”, Qassem said in an address televised at a gathering in Beirut’s southern suburbs attended by thousands of the group’s supporters.