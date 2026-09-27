Turkiye's ruling party accepted the resignation of deputy chair Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya amid share trading allegations

Kaya was accused of selling shares worth tens of millions just before a stock market crisis on September 16

ISTANBUL: Turkiye’s ruling party accepted the resignation of a deputy chair on Sunday after she was accused of selling shares worth tens of millions of dollars shortly before a stock market crisis. Turkish stocks plunged Sept. 16 amid suspected share-price manipulation involving several investment funds. Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, deputy chairwoman of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party, or AKP, requested to be relieved of her duties on Saturday. AKP spokesman Omer Celik said Erdogan had accepted Kaya’s resignation. “We declare that all those who are involved in irregularities, corruption, abuse or anything that causes harm will be held accountable,” Celik added. Zeynel Emre, a spokesperson for the main opposition New Party, claimed that Kaya, who served as Turkiye's family and social affairs minister from 2016 to 2018, received some 1.3 billion Turkish lira ($27.5 million) when she sold shares shortly before the stock market plunged. Emre said Kaya had bought the shares, most of them in shipbuilding company Ozata Denizcilik, for 63.4 million lira ($1.3 million) in April. Kaya, who served as Turkiye's family and social affairs minister from 2016 to 2018, has not responded directly to the allegations. She said she was stepping down so the claims could be “clarified” and asked for forgiveness from Erdogan, who also chairs the AKP. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has launched legal proceedings against 76 people as part of an investigation focusing on seven investment funds.