Dubai: Fighting between Yemen’s government forces and the country’s Houthi rebels killed more than 60 people on Saturday, including civilians, medical and military sources told AFP. According to three Yemeni military sources, 26 government troops were killed during several hours of fighting in the country’s southwest, while medical and military sources from the Iran-backed Houthis said 31 rebel fighters were killed. One medical source in the government-held city of Taiz said a missile strike killed six civilians travelling by bus and wounded seven others.