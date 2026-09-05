ISLAMABAD: Members of the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) protest group attacked a police checkpost in Azad Kashmir’s Bagh district, the region’s police said on Saturday, vowing indiscriminate action against all those who challenge the writ of the state.

The office of the Deputy Inspector General of Police of the Poonch region said armed militants of the JAAC attacked the Kopra Police checkpost in district Bagh at 6:35 a.m. by opening indiscriminate fire.

“As a result, Constable Rahim Gul, a resident of Karak, was martyred after sustaining gunshot wounds,” the written statement said.

The violence takes place after weeks of deadly clashes between security forces and protesters in Azad Kashmir, including during regional elections that began in July. The JAAC, a grassroots movement that has campaigned over economic grievances, governance and political representation, was banned by the regional government under anti-terrorism legislation in June.

Police said it killed one of the attackers in retaliatory fire while two hand grenades, one Kalashnikov rifle, ammunition and a dagger were recovered from the slain attacker’s possession. It added that the identity of the deceased militant is being ascertained.

“Indiscriminate action in accordance with the law will be taken against those who challenge the writ of the state and against elements involved in terrorist attacks on personnel of law enforcement agencies,” the statement said.

The JAAC categorically denied involvement in the incident, accusing police of issuing a “factually incorrect” press release.

“The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee categorically declares that it has no connection whatsoever with any armed attack, firing, or violence,” it said.

The JAAC said that it cannot rule out the possibility that the attack was carried out through “planted elements” to malign the group’s movement.

“Instead of creating false, fabricated, and baseless narratives, the authorities should ensure the implementation of the already acknowledged demands of the peaceful and unarmed people,” it added.

The main cause of dispute between the JAAC and the Azad Kashmir authorities has been the group’s opposition to the constitutional allocation of 12 assembly seats reserved for refugees from Indian-administered Kashmir living elsewhere in Pakistan.

The seats were created to provide political representation to people displaced from Indian-administered Kashmir who settled elsewhere in Pakistan.

The JAAC argues that the arrangement gives disproportionate political influence to people living outside Azad Kashmir and has demanded the seats be abolished.

The AJK government denies allegations by rights groups and the JAAC that it has killed protesters since the clashes began three months ago.