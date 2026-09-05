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US ambassador, meeting Palestinian-Americans, calls for ‘severe consequences’ to stop West Bank violence
US ambassador, meeting Palestinian-Americans, calls for ‘severe consequences’ to stop West Bank violence
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Updated 5 September 2026
Arab News Pakistan
September 5, 2026
14:14
US ambassador, meeting Palestinian-Americans, calls for ‘severe consequences’ to stop West Bank violence
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