LONDON: Jordan’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Majdi Mohammad Al-Harasis, has discussed military cooperation with Rear Admiral Yannick Bossu, the commander of the French forces stationed in the UAE.



Sunday’s meeting focused on joint efforts to advance military cooperation and bolster regional stability, Jordan News Agency reported.



Al-Harasis, who was appointed to his role by King Abdullah last week, replacing Yousef Huneiti, emphasized the need to enhance coordinated international efforts to tackle security challenges. He also highlighted the strong military ties between Jordan and France.



Senior Jordanian officers and the French defense attache in Amman attended the meeting at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army.



Bossu became commander of COMFOR UAE in August, taking over from Rear Admiral Hugues Laine. He also became commander of the Indian Ocean Maritime Zone and the commander of the national contingent for Operation Chammal, which supports the anti-Daesh international force in Syria and Iraq.



Al-Harasis and Bossu have taken up their positions during the current Middle East conflict between Iran, the US and Israel, which began in February. Several other countries have been affected, including Jordan and the UAE, which recorded being targeted by Iranian drones and ballistic missiles.