- IRAN-CRISIS/KHARG-BLAST (UPDATE 1):UPDATE 1-Explosions heard near Iran’s Kharg Island in Gulf, origin unknown, Fars news says
DUBAI: Explosions were heard on Saturday near Iran’s Kharg Island in the Gulf, a key oil terminal, but their origin was unknown, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. The state-affiliated Nournews said there were unconfirmed reports from local sources that an Iranian tanker had been targeted near Kharg by a missile fired by U.S. forces. A Fars correspondent on Kharg Island said explosion sounds were heard from the Gulf, but no sign of smoke was seen. There was no immediate official announcement by Iranian authorities about the reports.