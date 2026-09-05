KARACHI: Pakistan will set up a Maritime Facilitation Center for importers and exporters where port-related services will be available under one roof, Maritime Affairs Minister Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said on Saturday.

Importers and exporters have complained about dealing with multiple government agencies in Pakistan such as Customs, port authorities, shipping agents and other regulators. Import and export shipments can also cause delays due to lengthy paperwork and documentation.

Chaudhry chaired a review meeting on the ongoing projects in Pakistan related to ports, the Maritime Affairs Ministry said in a statement. The minister said that the center will ensure port-related services are available under one roof.

“Businesspeople will no longer have to make repeated visits to different offices,” Chaudhry was quoted as saying by the ministry.

He said relevant institutions will have to appoint their focal persons to deal with importers and exporters, while progress on applications will be monitored through an integrated system.

“The facilitation center will help reduce port-related costs,” he said, adding that an increase in trade volume will lead to higher port revenues.

The development takes place as Pakistan takes steps to improve its maritime sector, especially after the country’s ports in Karachi have handled larger transshipment cargoes due to the ongoing tensions between the United States (US) and Iran in the Middle East.

Pakistan also reported a record $568 exports of seafood in the last fiscal year, with the maritime affairs ministry crediting the government’s efforts to strengthen the blue economy and meet international food safety and quality standards.