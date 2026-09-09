An explosion was reported on Wednesday inside a weapons depot in the Burj Al-Nimra area near Sarmada in northern Idlib. The blast took place inside a weapons storage facility but there were no reports of injuries or casualties, according to SANA, the Syrian state news agency. Teams were dispatched to the site immediately after the explosion, the operations commander at Idlib’s Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate, Walid Aslan, said. Initial assessments indicated that the blast was caused by munitions, he added. Aslan said that teams were assessing the site, securing the area and taking the necessary measures to address any potential risks.