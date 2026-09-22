Erdogan stated the UN has failed in its mission to maintain peace and security since its establishment

He characterized the situation in Gaza as 'our time’s most inhumane, most embarrassing concentration camp'

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday the UN had become unable to fulfill its duty of preserving peace and called for reform of the Security Council. Erdogan has for years called for a more comprehensive and inclusive structure at the Security Council. “Let’s recognize that a system in which the will of more than 190 countries ‌is subject ‌to the whims of five ‌countries ⁠is neither fair nor ⁠capable of fully establishing trust,” he said. “The United Nations, established 81 years ago to maintain peace and security, has become unable to fulfil this mission, or rather it has been made unable to do so,” he added. Erdogan ⁠also condemned the situation in ‌Gaza, saying “no one who ‌holds humanity, compassion and mercy in their heart, with ‌a sense of justice and conscience can ‌turn a blind eye” to what was happening there. “(Palestinian President) Mahmoud Abbas, has been unable to take his place in this hall for two consecutive ‌years. This injustice against our Palestinian brothers and sisters wounds the consciences,” Erdogan said. He ⁠urged ⁠countries that do not recognize a Palestinian state to review their position and for all nations to increase pressure on Israel to end the war in Gaza, which he called “our time’s most inhumane, most embarrassing concentration camp.” NATO member Turkiye has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel and its war on Gaza, saying its attacks amounted to genocide. It has repeatedly urged for international measures against Israel. Israel denies accusations of genocide.