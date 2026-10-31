A collision occurred between a microbus and a heavy truck near 6th of October City

The accident took place at the intersection of the Middle Road and the Dabaa Road

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population reported that 10 people were killed and 24 others were injured in a collision between a microbus and a heavy truck in the vicinity of 6th of October City in Giza Governorate at the intersection of the Middle Road and the Dabaa Road on Saturday. The ministry’s spokesperson stated in a statement that “the Egyptian Ambulance Authority dispatched twenty ambulances to the scene of the accident immediately upon receiving the report, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals,” noting that these figures are preliminary and that counting and monitoring operations are still ongoing. The spokesperson explained that “there are 10 injured individuals in critical condition, and 14 have injuries ranging from minor to moderate, while 10 fatalities were transferred to the morgue of October Central Hospital,” pointing out that Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar has directed to raise the state of readiness in hospitals located in the area of the accident and surrounding areas. Earlier this month, another traffic accident involving a large passenger bus belonging to a private company and a truck on a highway in the vicinity of Giza Governorate resulted in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to about 30 others. The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics states that road accidents are linked to multiple factors, including road design and quality, availability of lighting and signage, as well as driver behavior and adherence to speed limits and traffic rules. The latest data from the agency indicates that the number of fatalities resulting from road accidents in Egypt increased by 10.8 percent to 5,829 cases in 2025 from 5,260 in 2024, while the number of injured increased by 10.7 percent to 84,553 from 76,362.