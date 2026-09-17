The violence occurred in the Abyei region, disputed by Sudan and South Sudan

UN attributed rising tensions to prior killings of community members

NAIROBI: Ethnic clashes killed 26 people and wounded another 82 in the Abyei region disputed by Sudan and South Sudan, the UN agency there said Thursday. Tuesday’s violence followed the separate killings of a Ngok Dinka man and a Misseriya man earlier in the month “which heightened tensions between the two communities”, said the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA).