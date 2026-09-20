Explosions were heard Sunday near Erbil International Airport in Iraq’s Kurdistan region

Counterterrorism authorities said the blasts posed no danger to the public

LONDON: Explosions heard Sunday in Iraq’s Erbil province were linked to military exercises and security activity and posed no danger, local counterterrorism authorities said. One explosion was heard near Erbil International Airport, where US-led coalition forces remain stationed in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, AFP journalists reported. An AFP journalist saw gray smoke rising from the area near the airport. Iraqi Kurdish counterterrorism forces said the blasts resulted from “military training and security activities,” adding that there was no threat to residents. Local media reported that the US-led coalition had detonated ordnance in the area. No casualties or damage were reported.