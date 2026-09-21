CAIRO: The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States on Monday condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by an Israeli government official and a group of settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

The secretariat reaffirmed its rejection of any violation of the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites, or attempts to alter their historical and legal status.

It emphasized the importance of respecting Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

FAST FACT The General Secretariat stressed that these actions represent a dangerous escalation and violate international law and international humanitarian law.

It also condemned ongoing raids, incursions, and arrest campaigns in Palestinian cities and towns, as well as detentions, searches, home demolitions, and attacks against Palestinians in Biddu, northwest of Jerusalem.

The secretariat stressed that these actions represent a dangerous escalation and violate international law and international humanitarian law.

The secretariat rejected the closure of the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron to Muslim worshippers and the ban on the call to prayer. It reiterated its opposition to any measures that restrict freedom of worship or seek to change the status quo at holy sites.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Arab Parliament, Mohamed Al-Yamahi, welcomed the UN General Assembly’s adoption of a resolution, supported by 152 countries, on Palestine's participation in the Assembly’s 81st session.

In a statement on Monday, Al-Yamahi emphasized that the broad international support sends a clear message against efforts to sideline Palestine or silence its people within the international organization.

He described the vote as a victory for Palestine’s right to participate and be represented in line with the principles of multilateralism and international legitimacy.

He stressed that Palestine cannot be absent, its people’s voice cannot be silenced, and its just cause cannot be removed from international attention.

He underscored that this position reflects a commitment to the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, especially the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign state with Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions. He also called for respect for the status and rights of the State of Palestine at the United Nations.

Al-Yamahi affirmed that Palestine will remain present at the UN and in all international forums, and that efforts to sideline it will not succeed in erasing its rights or changing established facts.