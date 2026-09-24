Bahraini FM: Tehran’s threats ‘remain very real and continue to grow’

Joint statement calls for protecting maritime security, slams Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK: Eighty countries on Thursday condemned Iran’s ongoing attacks against neighboring countries and the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz. During a media conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York attended by Arab News, Bahrain’s foreign minister said Iran’s threats “remain very real and continue to grow” in the Middle East. “I extend my sincere condolences ... to all those who have lost innocent lives as a result of this ongoing threat,” said Abdullatif Al-Zayani, referring to the victims of Iranian and Houthi attacks in the region. The joint statement from 80 countries calls for protecting maritime security in the Gulf and the Red Sea, urges Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. “Iran’s actions in the Strait of Hormuz continue to threaten international security and navigational rights and freedoms,” the statement said. “We also strongly condemn the Houthis’ decision to resume conflict in Yemen, their continuous strikes on Saudi Arabia and their reckless attacks in the Red Sea.” The Iran-backed group captured the island of Mayun earlier this month, located at the entrance of the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait, another vital maritime path for energy shipments and a trade chokepoint. “The Houthis’ advance toward Bab Al-Mandab will only heighten risks to international shipping, maritime security and global trade through this critical waterway,” said the statement, which was read by Al-Zayani. “We reiterate our call for the urgent and full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the safe, secure and unimpeded transit of vessels without the imposition of tolls, conditions or legal charges aligned with international law.” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned last month that hindering trade and disrupting the flow of food and goods would lead to higher prices, worsening hunger and poorer harvests globally. “Commercial shipping and seafarers must never be used as leverage, and we condemn Iran’s actions that put innocent lives at risk,” the joint statement said. Al-Zayani said a political solution is the way forward. Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, has been targeted several times by Iranian drones and missiles since America and Israel attacked Iran in late February. Tehran has also targeted Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Turkiye, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE. None of the targeted nations are direct parties to the conflict.