Rotana Music Group released 'Saga of the Falcons,' featuring 11 stars from Saudi and Gulf music, showcasing unity and national pride through a musical piece.

RIYADH: Rotana Music Group on Sunday unveiled “Malhamat Al-Sogour” (“The Falcons’ Epic”), a patriotic anthem featuring 11 of Saudi Arabia’s and the Gulf’s best-known singers. The track brings together artists from different generations and musical traditions in a celebration of national pride and belonging. Headlining the lineup is Mohammed Abdu, known as the “Artist of the Arabs,” joined by Abadi Al-Johar, Abdulmajeed Abdullah, Rabeh Saqer, Rashed Al-Majed, Majed Al-Mohandis, Talal Salama, Rashed Al-Faris, Abbas Ibrahim, Ayed Yousef and Sultan Khalifa. The lyrics were penned by poet Faisal Al-Otawi, with music by Saham and overall supervision by Salem Al-Hindi. The concept was developed by Mohammed Al-Hajri, and Rotana produced the project. The song conveys themes of loyalty, pride and attachment to the homeland, and showcases the role of Saudi music in expressing national identity and strengthening patriotic sentiment. This article was first published in Arriyadiah.