Artist added to lineup, set for concert at Etihad Live on Dec. 4.

DUBAI: US singer-songwriter Alex Warren has been added to the entertainment lineup for this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the artist set to perform at Etihad Live on Dec. 4. Warren, who received a Grammy nomination for best new artist, will headline the Friday night after-race concert as part of the Yasalam presented by e& festival. Organizers said another artist will be announced to complete the evening’s double bill. The announcement follows the confirmation of Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson for Dec. 3, Imagine Dragons for Dec. 5, and the Chainsmokers and the Script, who will share headline duties on Dec. 6. Warren rose to international fame with his 2025 hit “Ordinary,” which spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and 13 weeks atop the UK singles chart. His debut studio album, “You’ll Be Alright, Kid,” reached the top five in the US and was certified platinum. The Yasalam program will also include Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will perform at Etihad Arena on Dec. 2 as part of his Romanza tour in the Yasalam Classics category. Anyma is scheduled to headline the official Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-party at Yas Gateway Park on Dec. 4, while CamelPhat and Black Coffee will perform at Circle at 16/360 at Yas Marina Circuit on Dec. 5 and 6, respectively. The after-race concerts are open to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.