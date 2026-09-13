RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first automotive company and original equipment manufacturer, CEER, will unveil its first flagship electric vehicles, a sedan and an SUV, on Sept. 21, marking a major milestone in the Kingdom’s efforts to establish a domestic automotive industry. The reveal comes as Saudi Arabia accelerates its push to develop advanced manufacturing capabilities and build an electric-vehicle ecosystem under Vision 2030, supporting economic diversification and strengthening the Kingdom’s position in the global automotive industry. Established in 2022, CEER is moving from vehicle development to the unveiling of its first models as Saudi Arabia seeks to establish itself as a regional hub for electric-vehicle manufacturing. James DeLuca, CEO of CEER, said: “At the beginning of this year, we said that 2026 is the year of CEER. I am happy to announce that we’ve set the date for the reveal of our first flagship vehicles.” He added: “The world is about to witness a historic moment, the result of an incredible journey from initial design and intensive engineering to the buildup of one of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the world, in record time.” Saudi Arabia’s EV push The Public Investment Fund is driving the Kingdom’s electric vehicle ambitions through investments in companies including CEER and Lucid, while supporting a broader ecosystem covering manufacturing, infrastructure, technology and supply chains. CEER was established as a joint venture between PIF and Foxconn to develop Saudi Arabia’s automotive industry. The company designs, engineers, sources, validates and manufactures vehicles, with plans to sell and service them in the near future. Workforce and local impact Since its establishment, CEER has expanded its workforce from 20 to 2,300 employees, bringing together Saudi talent and global automotive experts. The company has secured partnerships with international companies including BMW, Hyundai Transys and Rimac, as well as Siemens, Sabelt, Isoclima, ANDRITZ Schuler, Durr and XYG. These partnerships support CEER’s target of achieving 45 percent local content by 2034. The company is also developing an advanced manufacturing complex and vehicles tailored to the needs of Saudi Arabia and the wider region. CEER is expected to contribute around SR30 billion ($8 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product, improve the trade balance by SR80 billion and create about 30,000 jobs, with Saudis accounting for 80 percent of direct employment. The company also supports the Saudi Green Initiative’s target of achieving net-zero emissions in the Kingdom by 2060.