Trade between Saudi Arabia and Egypt reached $82.2 billion from 2021 to 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.66%.

Bilateral trade is projected to hit approximately $18.1 billion in 2025, marking an 11% increase from the previous year.

RIYADH: Trade between Saudi Arabia and Egypt reached $82.2 billion from 2021 to 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 5.66 percent, according to the Saudi Press Agency. Bilateral trade reached about $18.1 billion in 2025, an increase of 11 percent from the previous year, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics, or GASTAT. The figures reflect the continued strength of trade relations between the two countries, supported by the diversity of traded goods and growing economic and commercial cooperation. Saudi Arabia is Egypt’s third-largest trading partner globally, underscoring the importance of economic and trade relations between the two countries. Plastics and articles thereof, along with organic chemicals, were among the main Saudi products exported to Egypt. Mineral fuels, oils and waxes, as well as copper and articles thereof, were among the leading Egyptian products exported to Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Commercial Attaché in Egypt contributes to strengthening trade relations between the two countries by facilitating access for Saudi exports to the Egyptian market and attracting Egyptian investments to Saudi Arabia. The General Authority of Foreign Trade, or GAFT, works to develop Saudi Arabia's trade and investment relations with international partners and target markets, contributing to the achievement of its strategic objectives. It also provides technical support to the private sector and helps maximize its benefits from trade agreements and concessions available in counterpart countries. GAFT also works to increase the Kingdom’s international trade gains and protect its interests in foreign trade, supporting the development of the national economy.