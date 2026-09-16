Bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and China reached $100 billion in 2025, marking a significant milestone in their economic relationship.

China is Saudi Arabia's largest trading partner, while Saudi Arabia holds the same position for China in the Middle East.

JEDDAH: Saudi-Chinese relations are currently in an excellent phase, according to China’s Consul General in Jeddah, Yang Yi. Speaking to Al-Eqtisadiah, Yi said this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, adding that bilateral trade reached $100 billion in 2025. $100 billion in bilateral trade Yi said China is Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner, while the Kingdom ranks as China’s largest trading partner in the Middle East. Bilateral trade amounted to about $50 billion during the first half of this year, with China’s imports from Saudi Arabia exceeding $26 billion during the same period. In contrast, the Kingdom’s imports from China amounted to about $24 billion. Yi said trade between the two countries is “very balanced,” adding that bilateral trade relations have remained strong despite regional tensions. He also highlighted the growing economic and trade ties between Saudi Arabia and China. Chinese firms support targets of Saudi Vision 2030 Yi said Chinese companies are actively supporting the implementation of Saudi Vision 2030, noting that China leads among countries contributing to infrastructure and new-energy projects in the Kingdom. Regarding mutual investments, he estimated that Chinese investment in Saudi Arabia has exceeded $4.26 billion, while Saudi investment in China is also growing, particularly in new energy, advanced technologies and biotechnology. Saudi investments also include the culture and education sectors, with Yi confirming that the strength of relations and the depth of the partnership are encouraging more Chinese companies to invest in the Saudi market. At the same time, Saudi companies are showing growing interest in the Chinese market, with the consul general expressing his aspiration for “more prosperous and fruitful” bilateral economic relations in the coming period. New energy and artificial intelligence The Chinese official highlighted new areas of Saudi-Chinese cooperation, including new energy, green energy and artificial intelligence, noting that the two countries have held discussions on these areas in recent years. The leaders of the two countries have also reached important understandings to strengthen cooperation in several areas. Government entities, companies, and research centers in the two countries are working intensively to develop cooperation. This aims to consolidate the Saudi-Chinese partnership and enhance cooperation in artificial intelligence and new energy. China calls for the Strait of Hormuz to remain open Yi said developments in the Strait of Hormuz are of great importance to countries in the region and the international community, stressing that China attaches great importance to the issue. He said China supports a political settlement on the issue and called for an immediate ceasefire, adding that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and free serves the interests of all parties. He also stressed China’s support for efforts to find a peaceful solution to the issue, saying this would help maintain stability and security in the region while ensuring the continued flow of trade and energy.