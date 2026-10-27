Saudi Arabia's Investment Minister Fahad Al-Saif discussed turning investment opportunities into projects at the US-Saudi Business Council meeting.

The number of US investment licenses in Saudi Arabia reached approximately 530 in 2026, showing a significant increase from 371 licenses in 2025.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Fahad Al-Saif discussed ways to translate investment opportunities into tangible projects during his participation via videoconference in a meeting of the US-Saudi Business Council on Oct. 26. Al-Saif reviewed the growth of US investments in Saudi Arabia, the targets of the National Investment Strategy, and opportunities available across various sectors and regions, Al-Eqtisadiah reported. The two sides also discussed boosting investment by US companies, developing joint projects, and localizing industries, as well as expanding supply chains in ways that serve their mutual interests. 530 US investment licenses issued in 2026 Al-Saif highlighted growing interest among US companies in the Saudi market, noting that 371 new investment licenses were issued in 2025. He said the number had reached approximately 530 as of the date of the meeting in 2026, compared with the total issued in the previous year. The increase reflects US companies’ interest in exploring opportunities in Saudi Arabia and expanding their presence across various sectors of the economy. Strengthening partnerships and facilitating business The investment minister emphasized that stability, continuity, and growth remain among Saudi Arabia’s top priorities, expressing appreciation for the continued confidence of the US business community. He further stressed the Kingdom’s commitment to listening to investors’ views, streamlining business procedures, and reducing the cost of doing business. Al-Saif noted that existing and reciprocal investments form a key pillar of investment relations between the two countries. Saudi businesspeople continue to invest in the US, while financial partnerships and ties help support capital flows between the two sides. Shifting from promotion to investment efficiency Al-Saif explained that the Ministry of Investment is focused on moving from promoting investment to enhancing its efficiency and effectiveness. The approach aims to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a preferred destination for companies and capital seeking to expand into regional markets. The minister stressed that opportunities for US companies extend across Saudi Arabia’s regions and major economic sectors. He also underscored the importance of providing clearer data and investment proposals to help investors identify opportunities and make informed decisions. Localizing aerospace and defense industries In the aerospace and defense sectors, Al-Saif said he hoped to move beyond supply and procurement toward localizing manufacturing and building strategic partnerships with US companies. The approach reflects a focus on expanding industrial cooperation, increasing companies’ participation in developing local capabilities, and strengthening supply chains. It also aligns with efforts to deepen investment partnerships and turn the opportunities identified into practical projects that support the shared economic interests of Saudi Arabia and the US. Extensive trade ties Bilateral trade between Saudi Arabia and the US reached SR1.34 trillion ($357 billion) from 2015 to 2024, according to data from Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics. The total comprised $170 billion in Saudi exports, primarily oil, fertilizers, and organic chemicals, and more than $187 billion in imports, mainly machinery, vehicles, and medical equipment. US President Donald Trump has strong ties with Saudi Arabia and its crown prince. During his first term, the US was the Kingdom’s second-largest trading partner before ranking sixth in 2024, with bilateral trade totaling SR121.7 billion. First 8 months of 2025 Trade between the two countries exceeded SR79 billion during the first eight months of 2025, declining by 3 percent, with Saudi exports accounting for approximately SR29 billion, while imports from the US exceeded SR50 billion. Saudi investments in the US In early 2025, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said in an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland: “Saudi investments in the US exceed $770 billion.” Stock of Saudi investments in the US Saudi Arabia’s stock of direct investment in the US stood at $11.7 billion at the end of 2024, spread across several sectors, according to data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. US Treasury securities Saudi Arabia held $131.7 billion in US Treasury securities at the end of July 2025, ranking 18th among the largest holders of US Treasury securities. US companies The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, held $19.4 billion in investments in the US stock market at the end of the third quarter of 2025. Its investments were concentrated in six companies, including electric vehicle maker Lucid, ride-hailing company Uber, and Electronic Arts, as well as Take-Two Interactive, Allurion Technologies, and Claritev. Meanwhile, SoftBank Group, whose Vision Fund counts Saudi Arabia’s PIF among its investors, has announced plans to participate in a US artificial intelligence project involving $500 billion in investment. US investments in Saudi Arabia Over the last nine years, from 2016 to 2024, the US invested SR55.6 billion in Saudi Arabia through foreign direct investment. Of this amount, around $4 billion was invested in 2024, representing a 276 percent increase compared with 2013, making the US the Kingdom’s third-largest foreign investor, accounting for 12 percent of total investment inflows into Saudi Arabia.