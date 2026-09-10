JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is stepping up efforts to build a globally competitive artificial intelligence ecosystem, with the Kingdom’s communications and information technology minister holding talks with senior executives from leading US technology and investment firms in Silicon Valley. Abdullah Al-Swaha’s meetings on Sept. 9, the second day of his visit to California, centered on expanding AI partnerships, scaling computing infrastructure, developing advanced applications and robotics, and attracting investment, the Saudi Press Agency reported. The meetings included executives from OpenAI, Dell Technologies, Cognition AI, Solidigm, Social Capital, Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz, reflecting the breadth of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to develop capabilities across the AI value chain. The push comes as the Kingdom expands the digital infrastructure needed to support large-scale AI deployment. Internet penetration reached 99.6 percent in 2025, while median mobile download speeds climbed to 216 Mbps, ranking among the top five in the G20, according to the Communications, Space and Technology Commission. Saudi Arabia’s data center capacity has reached 290.5 megawatts, alongside continued expansion of telecommunications networks, submarine cable connectivity and computing infrastructure. At the heart of the effort is Humain, the Public Investment Fund-backed company established to develop and deploy AI technologies and build the computing infrastructure required to support them. Humain has begun delivering production AI computing capacity in the Kingdom, with infrastructure powered by advanced micro devices, Instinct graphics processing units, and Cisco networking serving customers in Saudi Arabia and beyond. The companies plan to deploy up to 250 MW of additional AI infrastructure from 2027, while their joint venture remains on track to reach up to 1 gigawatt by 2030. OpenAI, Dell target large-scale AI deployment Al-Swaha’s discussions with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and senior executives focused on expanding cooperation on advanced AI models and making use of the computing capabilities and infrastructure being developed by Humain. The talks also addressed advanced national AI applications in priority sectors, with senior OpenAI leaders attending the meeting, according to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. With Dell Technologies Chairman and CEO Michael Dell, Al-Swaha discussed accelerating enterprise adoption of AI and integrating Dell’s AI Factory solutions with Humain’s computing capabilities to support large-scale deployment. The discussions also covered knowledge transfer and the development of national capabilities to help transform sectors across Saudi Arabia. Software, storage capabilities expand The Kingdom’s AI ambitions also extend to software engineering and data infrastructure. Al-Swaha met Cognition AI co-founder and CEO Scott Wu to discuss expanding autonomous software engineering solutions, improving developer productivity and enabling Devin and other software agents to run through Humain’s computing capabilities. The discussions also covered building national capabilities to develop and operate AI applications, MCIT said in a post on X. With Solidigm Senior Vice President and Head of Global Operations Kyle Fukuda, Al-Swaha discussed deploying advanced storage technologies across Humain’s computing infrastructure and data centers. The talks focused on improving data access and the utilization of computing capacity as Saudi Arabia expands its AI applications. Saudi Arabia courts global AI capital Alongside technology partnerships, Al-Swaha’s Silicon Valley meetings targeted venture capital and investment. Social Capital founder and CEO Chamath Palihapitiya discussed attracting investment into Saudi AI infrastructure and deep-tech capabilities, expanding investments from the US firm’s portfolio, and connecting global capital with opportunities in the Kingdom. Al-Swaha also met Sequoia Capital Partner Alfred Lin to discuss attracting investment into Saudi AI and deep-tech companies and connecting Saudi startups with Sequoia’s global network of expertise, markets and technology companies. The discussions also covered connecting AI companies across Sequoia’s portfolio with Humain’s computing capabilities to develop and deploy advanced applications in the Kingdom, MCIT said. Andreessen Horowitz co-founder and general partner Ben Horowitz met Al-Swaha to discuss expanding the US venture capital firm’s presence in Saudi Arabia, increasing investment in local startups and connecting portfolio companies with Humain’s computing capabilities. The talks also addressed helping Saudi companies scale globally and supporting the expansion of US technology companies in the Kingdom and wider region. Semiconductor capabilities The minister’s Silicon Valley engagements also included the semiconductor sector. A day earlier, Al-Swaha met TenX Semi CEO and co-founder Suk Hwan Lim to discuss using AI agents in chip design and verification, shortening development cycles and applying autonomous design technologies to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s semiconductor capabilities. “These meetings are part of the Kingdom’s efforts to build an integrated AI ecosystem spanning advanced models, computing capabilities, and data centers, as well as infrastructure, applications, robotics, and investment,” SPA reported. The agency added that this can strengthen the competitiveness of Saudi Arabia’s digital economy and support the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for technology, innovation and artificial intelligence. Turning global partnerships into local capabilities The scale of the partnerships could help Saudi Arabia move beyond adopting foreign technology toward developing a broader domestic ecosystem, according to Iwona Safi, founder and CEO of Sustainable Global Impact and UNDP Global Policy Network expert. Safi told Arab News that the partnerships are significant because they bring capital and advanced technology into the Kingdom. She added that what is important is that they can accelerate the development of an entirely new economic ecosystem. “For economic diversification, the opportunity is to move beyond being a market for technology towards becoming a regional hub for AI, advanced computing, innovation, and technology-driven industries. This can attract higher-value foreign direct investment, stimulate local entrepreneurship, and create new opportunities across sectors,” Safi said. She emphasized that the most important long-term impact will be the development of human capital. If these partnerships are accompanied by knowledge transfer, research and development, local talent development, and pathways for Saudi entrepreneurs and SMEs to participate in the ecosystem, they can create high-skilled jobs and build capabilities that remain within the Kingdom. In this sense, she concluded, the real measure of success is the amount of investment attracted and, most importantly, how effectively global technology partnerships translate into local capabilities, innovation, and sustainable economic value.