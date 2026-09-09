XIAMEN: On behalf of Minister of Investment Fahad Al-Saif, Assistant Minister of Investment Ibrahim Al-Mubarak delivered Saudi Arabia's address at the China International Fair for Investment and Trade 2026. He conveyed the greetings of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince and prime minister, along with their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for China and its people, according to the Saudi Press Agency. He said the Kingdom's participation as guest of honor at CIFIT 2026 reflects the depth of Saudi-Chinese relations and the potential for further cooperation. Al-Mubarak stressed the Kingdom's commitment to expanding its investment presence in China and strengthening economic integration through new industries, more resilient supply chains, and the localization of advanced technologies. He noted that bilateral trade reached approximately $115 billion in 2025, emphasizing that the next phase will focus on deepening investment, expanding industrial and technological cooperation, and creating greater economic value for both countries. He also highlighted the growing partnership between the two sides, noting that Chinese investments in the Kingdom reached nearly SR40 billion (£10.65 billion) in 2025, up 27 percent from the previous year. More than 1,900 Chinese companies operate in Saudi Arabia, including 43 that have established regional headquarters in the Kingdom. Al-Mubarak also pointed to significant opportunities in advanced manufacturing, energy, technology and artificial intelligence, logistics, supply chains, and the digital economy. He emphasized that the partnership extends beyond trade and investment to include growing cultural and educational ties. He said that Saudi Arabia has introduced Chinese-language education in public schools, reflecting its belief that language serves as a bridge for cultural understanding, stronger people-to-people connections, and more sustainable partnerships.