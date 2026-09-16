The inaugural Economic Forum by Servcorp will take place in Riyadh on September 29, gathering around 150 senior business leaders, investors, and policymakers.

The forum aims to assess the forces shaping Saudi Arabia and the broader MENAT economies over the next five years, aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 agenda.

JEDDAH: Around 150 senior business leaders, investors and policymakers will gather in Riyadh on Sept. 29 to examine the forces expected to shape Saudi Arabia and wider MENAT economies over the next five years. Forum to examine five-year economic outlook The inaugural Economic Forum by Servcorp, powered by Emerging Markets Intelligence & Research, or EMIR, will examine the broader forces shaping the Kingdom and the wider Middle East, North Africa, and Turkiye, or MENAT, according to a press release. As Saudi Arabia continues to advance its Vision 2030 agenda, the forum will use the Kingdom as its base while adopting a broader MENAT perspective. Its five-year outlook will focus on the longer-term forces shaping business and policy decisions, drawing on Servcorp’s regional experience and EMIR’s economic intelligence to connect global developments with the practical realities of operating across MENAT. Leaders to discuss regional growth and business priorities “After more than 25 years supporting businesses in the region, we know that ambition creates value only when it is translated into execution,” CEO, Middle East, Europe, and America at Servcorp, David Godchaux, said. Godchaux added that leaders must decide where to commit, which capabilities to build and which priorities to defer, yet the context for making those decisions is becoming more complex. He added that the Economic Forum by Servcorp would provide a setting for candid, peer-level discussions on the decisions that will shape the region’s next phase of growth. “The Economic Forum by Servcorp will provide a setting for candid, peer-level discussions on the decisions that will shape the region’s next phase of growth,” he said.