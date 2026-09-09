CAIRO: Egypt plans to build its first large-scale artificial intelligence data centre, aiming for a 200-megawatt facility worth $1 billion, using Nvidia technology. The project, announced on Sept. 9 by Egypt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Raafat Hindi, comes as the world’s two main AI rivals, the US and China, vie for a greater foothold in the Middle East and Africa. Egypt’s AI infrastructure push The data centre is expected to start with a 20 MW facility worth $200 million in its initial three-year phase, built by a partnership between Vodafone Business, Elsewedy Electric, and Cassava Technologies, Nvidia’s main partner in Africa. Nvidia, the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, is the key force behind the current AI frenzy. The company’s graphics processing units are housed in purpose-built data centers around the world and used to train AI models. The Egyptian data centre will “leverage Nvidia accelerated computing technologies”, according to Cassava Technologies. US and China vie for Egypt’s AI market Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first visit to Egypt in a decade last week, Bloomberg reported that Huawei had bid to build a data center in Egypt, prompting Washington to push a rival offer from US companies Nvidia, AMD and Microsoft. Xi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed to “expand cooperation” on artificial intelligence and technology, but did not sign concrete agreements. On Sept. 3, a day after Xi left Cairo, communications minister Hindi met with an unnamed “US consortium of data centre developers”, according to state media, which said Egypt was eager for international partnerships to make it a “regional data centre hub”. AI infrastructure rollout has been slower in Africa than in other regions, partly because of weak electricity grids in many countries. AI data centres consume massive amounts of electricity, up to five times more power than traditional data centres. Egypt, the most populous Arab country and the second-largest economy in Africa, has struggled to plug an energy deficit for years.