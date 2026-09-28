The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, lost 88.99 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 21,460.22.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell on Monday, losing 102.66 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at 10,579.18. Trading activity totaled around 191.2 million shares worth nearly SR3.48 billion ($926.5 million), with 52 stocks advancing and 208 declining. The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, lost 88.99 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 21,460.22, with 25 companies advancing and 29 declining. The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also fell 12.94 points, or 0.9 percent, to close at 1,425.47. Market movers Al Kathiri Holding Co. was the main market’s top performer, with its share price rising 6.48 percent to SR1.15. Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 6.34 percent to SR7.55, while Alramz Real Estate Co. rose 3.76 percent to SR55.25. On the losing side, Saudi Fisheries Co. fell 7.86 percent to SR51.60, while Rasan Information Technology Co. declined 5.35 percent to SR131. Arabian Co. for Agricultural and Industrial Investment dropped 5.20 percent to SR21.50. Announcements Cenomi Centers shareholders approved a SR426.6 million capital increase through the capitalization of retained earnings at an extraordinary general assembly meeting, according to a bourse filing. The company, whose share price fell 2.48 percent to SR14.16, said it will issue 42.66 million new shares, including 39.58 million bonus shares for shareholders and 3.08 million shares for its Employee Share Program. The capital increase will raise the company’s share capital by 8.98 percent, from SR4.75 billion to SR5.18 billion. Eligible shareholders will receive one bonus share for every 12 shares held. The company said the move aims to support growth, strengthen its financial position and incentivize employees through the share program. The proposal received 99.12 percent of the votes. Specialized Medical Co. announced that it signed a SR148.4 million, excluding value-added tax, contract with Maharat Al Injaz Co. to execute foundation, construction and structural works for its SMC3 Hospital in Riyadh. Located on the Northern Ring Road, the hospital is designed to have 296 beds and 200 outpatient clinics. The contract runs for 360 calendar days from the site handover date. SMC Healthcare, whose share price fell 0.13 percent to SR15.63, said construction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2028, with the project’s main financial impact expected to begin when hospital operations commence in the same quarter. Saudi Steel Pipe Co. signed a purchase order worth approximately SR72.8 million with Saudi Aramco to supply oil and gas steel pipes. The company, whose share price fell 1.25 percent to SR55.30, said the order has a duration of up to 12 months, with its financial impact expected to materialize in the second half of fiscal year 2027. Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. announced that it signed a SR28.3 million contract with Rackspace Arabia for Information Technology Single LLC to provide managed VMware services. The 42-month contract runs from Oct. 1, 2026, to March 31, 2030, and covers VMware cloud software licenses on a subscription basis, along with related support services, with fees payable annually in advance. Edarat, whose share price rose 0.87 percent to SR302.60, said the financial impact will begin to be reflected in its financial statements in the second quarter of 2027 and continue over the contract period. Marketing Home Group for Trading Co. announced it will distribute SR12 million in cash dividends for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, according to a bourse filing. The company, whose share price rose 2.56 percent to SR38.50, said it will pay SR0.75 per share, representing 7.5 percent of the share’s par value, to eligible shareholders. The company said the eligibility date is Oct. 5, with dividends scheduled to be distributed on Oct. 19. The payout covers 16 million shares, with dividends to be transferred directly to bank accounts linked to eligible shareholders’ investment portfolios. In a correction statement, Pan Gulf Marketing Co., whose share price remained unchanged at SR19.50, clarified that Emirates NBD, not Saudi Awwal Bank as previously announced, is the financing entity for its SR70 million Shariah-compliant bank facility.