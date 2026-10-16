Zelensky and Magyar held their first meeting, described as ‘very good’

Both countries are seeking to improve relations after past tensions

BRUSSELS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday hailed his first meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar as “very good,” as Kyiv and Budapest sought a thaw in relations after years of friction. Since Hungary’s pro-EU conservative leader took office in May, both countries have tried to mend ties that were tense under Magyar’s Kremlin-friendly predecessor Viktor Orban. “We’ve had a very good meeting,” Zelensky told reporters in Brussels, where he had spoken with Magyar on the sidelines of an EU summit. He said that they had discussed “a lot of things, including relations, the economy and logistics — all of which are important between our two countries.” Their meeting comes days after Kyiv passed legislation addressing Budapest’s longstanding concerns over the rights of the ethnic Hungarian minority in western Ukraine. Hungary saw the move as “a first step toward restoring mutual trust,” Magyar said on Friday in a statement. Following the vote, Hungary agreed to allow the European Union to open up new areas in accession negotiations with Ukraine. Magyar added that he had agreed with Zelensky “that it is in the interests of both countries to put political and economic relations on a new footing.” He also assured Zelensky “of my full solidarity in the face of Russia’s inhumane aggression against his country.” Zelensky meanwhile posted on X saying that they had agreed “to resume joint work at various levels and to exchange visits. Our teams will work out the dates.”