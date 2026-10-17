This request comes in response to a blockade in the Black Sea affecting grain exports

Magyar confirmed the meeting and expressed willingness to support the measure

BUDAPEST: Ukrainian President President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked neighbors Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary to allow the transit of Ukrainian grain cargoes ⁠due to a Black ⁠Sea blockade, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said on ⁠Saturday. Magyar, who agreed with Zelensky to reset Ukraine-Hungary ties at a bilateral meeting on Friday, said he would have no objections to ⁠the ⁠measure if the Ukrainian grain cargoes only passed through Hungary, private broadcaster RTL reported.