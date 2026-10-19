World Food Programme halts aid to 500,000 people in Gaza

Decision results from a significant funding shortfall

Beit Hanina: The UN’s World Food Programme said Monday it would end monthly assistance to 500,000 people in Gaza due to a funding shortfall, while warning that needs remained acute. “As of this month, we’re now cutting half a million people from the number of people that we’re assisting,” Shaun Hughes, the WFP country director, told AFP. The reductions bring down to 1.1 million people — still roughly half of war-battered Gaza’s population — the number of Palestinians receiving WFP aid either in food or cash assistance.