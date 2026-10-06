The refinery has been halted and personnel evacuated

Smoke and flames were visible from the facility

CARACAS: Venezuela’s Cardon refinery, in the northwest of the county, has been halted amid a fire at one of its units, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. One source said the blaze was already under control, while two reported personnel had been evacuated. Other sources saw flames and smoke at the refinery. State oil company PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.