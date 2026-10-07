The FBI arrested Mohamud after he purchased an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from an undercover agent during a sting operation

NEW YORK: US authorities on Wednesday charged a man who allegedly planned a mass shooting at a shopping mall in Minnesota in support of the Daesh group. The FBI arrested Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, 18, after he bought an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from an undercover agent in a sting operation that foiled his apparent plot. “This individual allegedly obtained a weapon he hoped to use in a mass casualty attack in support of Daesh, but this FBI arrested him and put a stop to his plans,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. Mohamud, from Richfield, Minnesota, allegedly intended to kill 30 to 60 people at the nearby Mall of America — a venue he apparently targeted as he claimed it was Jewish-owned. He is accused of sharing his intentions with an FBI source in hundreds of messages exchanged since 2024, including a selfie-style video whereby Mohamud pledged his allegiance to IS. Mohamud allegedly said he wanted to emulate other IS-inspired attacks such as the 2016 Pulse Nightclub Shooting in Florida and the 2025 Bondi Beach shooting in Australia. He is said to have identified October 24 for his planned shooting — saying it would target Asians and other non-Muslims during a planned “Hmong Arts Celebration” at the mall. “As alleged in the criminal complaint, Mohamud took substantial steps to plot to murder innocent people in the name of Daesh,” said Daniel Rosen, US attorney for Minnesota. Mohamud is charged with one count of knowingly receiving a firearm and ammunition in order to commit a federal crime of terrorism. He appeared before a federal judge on Wednesday.