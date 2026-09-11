The Hague: Attacks by the administration of US President Donald Trump on the International Criminal Court stem from Washington’s misunderstanding of the court’s activities, its interim chief prosecutor has told AFP. In an exclusive interview, Mame Mandiaye Niang said: “We have no interest in, nor is it our role to, infringe upon state sovereignty”, after the US said it was an “intolerable” threat to its interests.
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