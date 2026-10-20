Five million anticipated to experience emergency hunger levels

The situation is considered one step away from famine

GENEVA: The number of people facing acute food security in Afghanistan is set to rise to 19.2 million during the winter lean season between November and April, the United Nations said Tuesday. “The number facing acute food insecurity is projected to rise to 19.2 million, of which five million are expected to face emergency levels of hunger,” which is “one step away from famine,” Olga Cherevko, the Afghanistan spokeswoman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, told a press briefing in Geneva.