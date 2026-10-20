Highlights human rights concerns amid growing tensions

Urges all involved to reduce tensions and avoid further violence

GENEVA: UN rights chief Volker Turk on Tuesday condemned all acts of violence in the protests gripping France and other European countries, urging those involved to ratchet down the tensions. “The mass protests across Albania, Belgium, France, Italy and Portugal are raising human rights concerns,” Turk said in a statement. “I condemn all acts of violence and call on all of those involved to reduce tensions and prevent further violence. The best and only way forward is inclusive and safe dialogue.” The UN high commissioner for human rights said people had the right to protest peacefully, and to have their voices heard — and countries had to facilitate these rights. “I deplore the actions of those exploiting protests to commit acts of violence and vandalism against public and private property. They should be held individually accountable,” he added. Turk voiced concern at reports of unnecessary and excessive use of force against protesters, including children. He said countries had to ensure that any law enforcement response remained lawful, necessary and proportionate. “Allegations of unlawful use of force must be investigated promptly, effectively and independently, with accountability and effective remedies for victims,” said Turk. - ‘Constructive dialogue’ - France was rocked on Saturday by some of its worst rioting in recent years. Images of clashes, mobs looting stores and public buildings set ablaze last weekend prompted several countries, including the United States, China and Germany, to issue travel adviseries for their citizens in France. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu accused ultra-left radical groups of forging an “insurrectionary plan” that led to the riots, which erupted on the sidelines of nationwide protests over the cost of living. Lecornu pledged a “massive” police deployment next weekend, with organizers calling for a new round of protests next Saturday. Turk encouraged countries to engage protesters, particularly young people, in “meaningful, inclusive and constructive dialogue.” He also called for “concrete steps to address legitimate and fundamental human rights concerns over education, public services, housing, the rising cost of living and inequality.” In Albania, demonstrators have repeatedly clashed with police as months of protests escalate. Around 300 people have been injured in the latest clashes, more than half of them police, according to the authorities. Hundreds of protesters were detained during two days of clashes in Milan over the weekend and dozens of police officers were injured. And Belgian police fired tear gas and water cannon to disperse demonstrators in Brussels and Liege taking part in cost-of-living protests on Saturday.