The review is led by the UK’s former National Security Adviser and is a response to increasing threats faced by public figures.

Interior minister Shabana Mahmood emphasized that public service should not involve facing threats, abuse, or violence.

LONDON: Britain is to carry out an urgent review of the security given to public figures including lawmakers and royals, the interior ministry said Monday, after a series of violent attacks in recent years. Ann Widdecombe, a former Conservative MP and prominent figure in the right-wing Reform UK party, was murdered at her home in July — the third politician to be murdered in the UK in the past decade. The man accused of killing her has also been charged with preparing a terror attack against Reform UK leader Nigel Farage. The Home Office said the review, led by the UK’s former National Security Adviser, was a response to the “rising threats” faced by public figures. “Those who enter public life do so to serve. Robust debate and criticism are part of the job. Threats, abuse and violence are not,” interior minister Shabana Mahmood said.