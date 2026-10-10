Disagreement arose over a diesel deal between Trump and Russia

Leaders discussed the challenges Ukraine is facing

LONDON: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Saturday told Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky he had his “complete solidarity” after he clashed with US President Donald Trump over a diesel deal with Russia. In a call between the two leaders Burnham told the Ukrainian president he recognized that “the past 24 hours had been difficult for Ukraine and reiterated his complete solidarity,” according to a readout released by his Downing Street office. The leaders discussed “the importance of maintaining pressure on Russia,” with Burnham making it clear the UK “would continue to strengthen its sanctions on Russia and to take further action to constrain the Russian war machine, building on new UK designations against Russian targets announced this week.” They agreed to meet in person in the coming days, the readout added. Trump and Zelensky traded barbs Saturday after Washington moved to ease sanctions on Russian diesel and Moscow’s continued strikes on Ukraine killed at least 21 people, including four children.