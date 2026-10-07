- Both leaders have highlighted the hybrid threat posed by Russia to Europe and beyond
LONDON: Britain and Germany will launch a joint partnership to counter sabotage and cyberattacks as Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in Berlin on Thursday, shortly after both leaders warned of the hybrid threat from Russia. New joint partnership will involve sharing information, and coordinating action to monitor, deter and disrupt threats to critical infrastructure or via cyberattacks and sabotage, Downing Street said UK says adversaries, “especially Russia,” pose a hybrid threat in Europe and beyond; British ministers were last month due to brief defense companies and critical national infrastructure providers on the threat posed by Russia Germany’s head of foreign intelligence on Monday warned that “the confrontation we are facing with Russia has taken on a new, more dangerous dimension“ Last month, Germany said it had concluded Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in August.