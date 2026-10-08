The men were detained near RAF Molesworth in Cambridgeshire in the early hours of Thursday

The arrest follows the discovery of an alleged Iran-linked plot at another UK air base last week

LONDON: British counter terrorism police are investigating ​two Latvian men who were arrested near a Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire in the early hours of Thursday, police said in a statement. The men were initially arrested on suspicion of trespass on a ‌prohibited site ‌and criminal damage, ​then ‌re-arrested ⁠on suspicion of ​an offense ⁠under the National Security Act 2023 — namely “entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK.” “We’re very aware of the recent heightened interest and concern around military sites, but ⁠at this stage there is nothing ‌to suggest this ‌incident is connected to ​the events ‌at RAF Fairford last week,” Helen Flanagan, ‌Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said in a statement. She was referring to a separate incident at the Fairford air base, which ‌had been used by US bombers to strike Iran, in which ⁠several ⁠men were arrested over a suspected plot which the government has linked to Iran. In relation to Thursday’s arrests, police said they were also carrying out two searches at addresses in the Peterborough area in connection with the investigation. An abandoned vehicle was recovered by police and later checked by ​bomb disposal ​officers, however nothing of concern was found.