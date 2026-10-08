The sanctions package includes 12 oil tankers that are part of Russia's shadow fleet

Some sanctioned entities have processed transactions connected to the A7 illicit finance network

LONDON: Britain’s foreign office on Thursday announced new sanctions targeting individuals and entities it said were involved in the production or transport of Russian oil, facilitating military manufacturing and circumventing financial services sanctions. The package included 12 oil tankers which Britain ⁠says are operating as ⁠part of Russia’s shadow fleet and helping Moscow evade sanctions on oil exports. It also included three crypto exchanges and two payment platforms ⁠suspected by Britain of being used by Russia to circumvent financial sanctions. Britain said two of those entities sanctioned had processed and facilitated transactions with the A7 illicit finance network. Seventeen entities and individuals involved in the supply of goods deemed by ⁠the ⁠UK, US and EU to be vital for the Russian war effort, including Russia-based importers of machine tools, electronics and materials used to produce missiles and drones. Russia’s embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.