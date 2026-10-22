Katmandu: Two Japanese climbers have been missing since October 15 on a Himalayan peak, Mukti Ram Khanal, chief district officer of the Manang district in north Nepal, said on Thursday.

⁠The climbers were ⁠attempting Gangapurna West peak, which is 7,140 meters (23,425 ft) high and is located ⁠in Manang.

Helicopter rescuers have found no sign of the pair apart from what appeared to be their bag near the summit.

The climbers were at about ⁠7,100 ⁠meters (23,293 ft) when officials last had contact with them a week ago.

Authorities are discussing whether to conduct another rescue operation on Friday.