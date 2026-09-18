- The legislation takes aim at Russia’s energy and defense sectors, alongside President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump signed a bill Friday authorizing new sanctions designed to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine, shortly after it received congressional approval this week.
The legislation takes aim at Russia’s energy and defense sectors, alongside President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials.
It also allows Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100 percent on major buyers of Russian oil and gas, potentially covering China and India.